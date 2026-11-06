Festival of Lights sparks shopping frenzy across UAE's Indian community
Dubai: For the vast Indian community in the UAE, Diwali is much more than a festival. It is a time for family reunions, cherished traditions, new beginnings and celebrations that bring people together.
With the Festival of Lights approaching, the festive mood is building across the UAE and other parts of the world. Markets, gold souqs and sweet shops are witnessing increased activity as families prepare to mark one of India's most widely celebrated festivals.
From colourful decorations and traditional sweets to gold jewellery and gifts, shoppers are getting ready for the occasion, which symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.
In the UAE, preparations are particularly visible in popular shopping destinations, where residents are looking for festive decorations, vibrant garlands and traditional items to brighten their homes.
Sweet shops are also experiencing brisk business as families stock up on traditional delicacies to share with relatives, friends and neighbours. Sweets remain an essential part of Diwali celebrations, with many households following age-old customs of exchanging boxes of treats.
Gold jewellery is another popular festive purchase, with the occasion traditionally associated with prosperity, good fortune and fresh beginnings.
The festive buzz extends beyond the UAE, with major Indian cities such as Mumbai and Ahmedabad also seeing shoppers visit markets and retail outlets for last-minute purchases.
Celebrated by millions worldwide, Diwali holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. For many, the festival is an occasion to welcome prosperity, strengthen family bonds and look forward to a brighter year ahead.
As homes and shopping streets light up with colourful decorations, the celebrations once again underline Diwali's message of hope, happiness and the victory of light over darkness.