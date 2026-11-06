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Kajol brings back '90s glamour at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with Bollywood stars’

Bollywood reunites as Kajol channels '90s glamour at festive Diwali celebration

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kajol poses alongside Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebrations.
Kajol poses alongside Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebrations.
AFP/ANI

Bollywood actress Kajol gave a nostalgic touch to her Diwali celebrations as she embraced a '90s-inspired look for the festive evening.

The 'Dilwale' actress shared glimpses from the celebrations, where she was seen posing with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared pictures from the Diwali night and credited Manish for bringing back the charm of the '90s through her look. Sharing the photographs, she wrote, "The nineties called and said they wanted us back ;) Only Manish could've made it happen. #diwalinight #aboutlastnight #lightandlove."

Through her caption, the actress said her festive look reminded her of the fashion and glamour of the 1990s, while thanking Manish Malhotra for making it possible. The pictures offered a glimpse of the celebrations and the company she enjoyed during the festive evening.

The post features a compilation of pictures and videos from the Diwali celebrations. In one clip, Kajol is seen laughing and posing alongside Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar. Another frame captures her posing with daughter Nysa and Twinkle Khanna. A candid moment shows Karan planting a sweet kiss on Kajol's cheek. One frame also shows Kajol posing with Akshay Kumar, who stands alongside Karisma Kapoor.

Kajol made a stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, wearing a black saree with crystal embellishments along the border, paired with a halter-neck blouse. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and kept her accessories minimal to complete the look.

On November 5, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali celebration at his Mumbai residence, bringing together several prominent names from the film industry. The festive gathering included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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