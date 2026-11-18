Bollywood dazzles Prince William with dance, music, and cultural exchange in Mumbai
Dubai: Prince William received a colourful Bollywood welcome in Mumbai on Wednesday, as filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan greeted the royal at Dharma Productions with a special musical performance celebrating Indian cinema.
The Prince of Wales was treated to a lively dance performance featuring songs from the 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Dancers in traditional outfits brought the film's festive atmosphere to life, with the popular numbers, including 'Bole Chudiyan', adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the royal engagement.
Karan, Kareena and Saif posed for pictures with Prince William during the visit. The interaction offered the royal an opportunity to experience the Indian film industry and learn about its growing international reach.
Karan also spoke about the global appeal of Indian cinema, its many languages and the opportunities for collaboration between the British and Indian film industries. He encouraged Prince William to watch 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which was extensively filmed in the UK, and highlighted the international impact of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster 'RRR'.
The visit came a day after Prince William and Princess Catherine attended the sixth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on November 17. Hosted by Karan, the event brought together leading names from entertainment, sport and environmental innovation.
Earlier during their India visit, the royal couple played street cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, travelled on the Mumbai Metro and met finalists of the environmental award. Prince William also drove an electric three-wheeler manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, with Catherine seated beside him.
The company subsequently won the Earthshot Prize in the 'Clean Our Air' category, becoming one of five winners announced at the Mumbai ceremony. Each winner received a £1 million grant to help expand their environmental solutions.
Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises innovative projects addressing major environmental challenges, including climate change, air pollution, waste and nature conservation.