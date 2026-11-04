Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing at home left Kareena Kapoor sleepless for six months: ‘I was screaming on the road...’

Saif and Kareena relive the traumatic night on Koffee With Karan episode
Kareena Kapoor has spoken about the impact of the January 2025 attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, revealing that she struggled to sleep for months afterwards.
The actor discussed the incident on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, where she and Saif reflected on the night an intruder entered their Mumbai home and stabbed him.
Recalling the chaos that followed, Kareena said she ran out onto the road, calling out “Ruko, ruko” (“Stop, stop”) as the family tried to get help. Describing the experience, she said it was “like a movie scene”.
Saif, meanwhile, called it “the worst night in the history of nights”. He also spoke about the extent of his injuries and the difficulty of remaining composed, particularly with their children witnessing the events.
The couple also acknowledged the support they received from relatives and friends in the aftermath of the incident.
The incident took place in the early hours of January 16, 2025, when a man broke into the couple’s apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood and confronted a member of their household staff.
Saif intervened, and the confrontation turned violent, leaving the actor with multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital in an autorickshaw, underwent a six-hour operation and was discharged on January 21.
Mumbai Police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, the accused in the case, three days after the attack. The case subsequently moved towards trial after the court rejected his second attempt to plead guilty.
The episode also features lighter exchanges between the couple, with Saif's humour and Kareena's quick wit coming through in the show's promotional clips. It marks their first joint appearance on Koffee With Karan in several years.
Their appearance is part of the show's final season. Host Karan Johar announced last month that this would be the last run of the popular celebrity chat show, with Salman Khan opening the season as its first guest.