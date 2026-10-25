Saif Ali Khan attack trial begins as nurse identifies accused demanded Rs1 crore in Mumbai court

First witness in Saif Ali Khan attack trial recalls Rs1 crore demand and hacksaw blade
Dubai: The trial over the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has begun in Mumbai. The first witness told the court that the intruder demanded Rs1 crore (about Dh386,600) on the night he broke into the family's home.
On Friday, October 23, the 59-year-old nurse identified 31-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam in court as the man who entered the couple's Bandra apartment in January last year. She has looked after Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son, Jeh, for more than five years.
She is the complainant in the case, and the first witness to testify.
According to The Indian Express, the nurse said a sound woke her at around 2am on January 16, 2025. She saw that the bathroom light was on and assumed it was Kareena.
When she woke again, she saw the shadow of a man in a cap moving towards Jeh's bed. Jeh was four at the time.
She ran to the bed and tried to pick him up. She testified that the man attacked her with a hacksaw blade and told her to keep quiet. When she asked what he wanted, he demanded money, saying "Rs1 crore".
The noise woke Jeh's nanny, who came out and raised the alarm. Saif and Kareena rushed out of their rooms, and Saif asked the intruder who he was and what he wanted.
The nurse said the man then turned on Saif. Another staff member was also attacked. According to her account, Saif managed to overpower the man while others ran into another room and locked themselves inside. By the time more staff arrived, the intruder had escaped.
The nurse suffered cuts to two fingers, according to Asianet Newsable.
Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery. Doctors reported six injuries, including two deep wounds on his left hand and neck, and a knife fragment lodged near his spine. Surgeons removed a 2.5-inch piece of blade.
He was discharged five days later.
Mumbai Police arrested the accused near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, Thane, on January 19, 2025, three days after the attack. Police said he had used several aliases, including Vijay Das and Bijoy Das. He is a Bangladeshi national and remains in judicial custody.
Saif has spoken publicly about that night. In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, he described lying on the floor, covered in blood.
"I was lying on the floor, I thought I might die. At that point, I really wanted to be with Taimur and I asked him if he will accompany me to the hospital, and he asked me, 'are you going to die?' I told him no and we went to the hospital together," he said.
He also said he had wanted to forgive the man.
"I even wanted to forgive this guy because I think he made a huge mistake, and I think he was not looking for a fight. I would be happy to forgive him, but that part where he tried to kill me is something that I am finding hard to let go," Saif said. "It's a question of haves and have-nots and it is the inequality that has led to this."
Additional Sessions Judge G P Deshmukh framed charges against the accused in August. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they include robbery with a deadly weapon, causing grievous hurt and house trespass. He also faces charges under the Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules.
He initially pleaded not guilty. In late August, his lawyer, Vipul Dushing, filed an application saying he was now willing to plead guilty and asking the court for leniency.
The court did not accept that request on September 11 and ordered the case to go to trial. On October 8, he again told the court he intended to plead guilty to all charges. According to Hindustan Times, that second attempt was also rejected, clearing the way for witness testimony to begin.
The defence is expected to cross-examine the nurse. Other witnesses, including members of the household staff, have yet to testify, and reports suggest Saif may also be called to give evidence.
No date has been made public for the next hearing.