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Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba opens up about managing the family’s Rs 10 billion legacy

Saba recalled her father’s lessons in composure, fairness and thoughtful speech

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Saif Ali Khan and Saba share a bond rooted in family and memories.
Saif Ali Khan and Saba share a bond rooted in family and memories.
IANS

Dubai: Saba Pataudi, sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has opened up about her responsibility for managing the Pataudi family’s legacy, revealing that her late father, former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, entrusted her with the role.

Saba, the daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, oversees responsibilities connected to the family’s Bhopal estate and the Auqaf-e-Shahi trust. The family’s legacy has been estimated at more than Rs 10 billion.

In an interview, Saba explained that her father played a defining role in preparing her for the responsibility.

“Abba left that to me,” she said, reflecting on the trust her father placed in her and the lessons she continues to draw from him.

Lessons from her father

Saba recalled how her father taught her to remain composed, treat people fairly and choose her words carefully. She said those principles continue to guide her approach to managing the family’s affairs.

She also described her father as someone she continues to turn to spiritually, even after his death. His guidance, she said, helped her understand the responsibilities associated with the family’s heritage.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, was one of India’s prominent cricketers and captained the national team. His marriage to Sharmila Tagore brought together two well-known families from Indian sport and cinema.

What does the family legacy involve?

Saba’s responsibilities extend beyond the management of a family estate. As the mutawalli of the Auqaf-e-Shahi trust, she oversees the trust's properties and charitable responsibilities.

These include mosques and other properties linked to the family’s historical ties to Bhopal, as well as facilities for pilgrims visiting Makkah and Medina.

The reported valuation of more than Rs 10 billion relates to the wider family legacy and should not be interpreted as Saba’s personal wealth. Her role involves stewardship and management of the trust's assets and responsibilities.

Saba has also discussed plans for initiatives benefiting women and girls, including a girls' school and a hospital for women, subject to the resolution of pending legal matters involving family property.

A responsibility entrusted by her father

Saba’s reflections offer a glimpse into a side of the Pataudi family that extends beyond celebrity and cricket. While Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are widely recognised for their careers in the entertainment industry, Saba has taken on responsibilities associated with preserving the family’s historical and charitable legacy.

For her, the role is closely tied to her father’s confidence in her abilities and the values he instilled in her. She continues to regard those lessons as central to carrying forward the responsibilities he entrusted to her.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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