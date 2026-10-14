Saba recalled her father’s lessons in composure, fairness and thoughtful speech
Dubai: Saba Pataudi, sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has opened up about her responsibility for managing the Pataudi family’s legacy, revealing that her late father, former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, entrusted her with the role.
Saba, the daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, oversees responsibilities connected to the family’s Bhopal estate and the Auqaf-e-Shahi trust. The family’s legacy has been estimated at more than Rs 10 billion.
In an interview, Saba explained that her father played a defining role in preparing her for the responsibility.
“Abba left that to me,” she said, reflecting on the trust her father placed in her and the lessons she continues to draw from him.
Saba recalled how her father taught her to remain composed, treat people fairly and choose her words carefully. She said those principles continue to guide her approach to managing the family’s affairs.
She also described her father as someone she continues to turn to spiritually, even after his death. His guidance, she said, helped her understand the responsibilities associated with the family’s heritage.
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, was one of India’s prominent cricketers and captained the national team. His marriage to Sharmila Tagore brought together two well-known families from Indian sport and cinema.
Saba’s responsibilities extend beyond the management of a family estate. As the mutawalli of the Auqaf-e-Shahi trust, she oversees the trust's properties and charitable responsibilities.
These include mosques and other properties linked to the family’s historical ties to Bhopal, as well as facilities for pilgrims visiting Makkah and Medina.
The reported valuation of more than Rs 10 billion relates to the wider family legacy and should not be interpreted as Saba’s personal wealth. Her role involves stewardship and management of the trust's assets and responsibilities.
Saba has also discussed plans for initiatives benefiting women and girls, including a girls' school and a hospital for women, subject to the resolution of pending legal matters involving family property.
Saba’s reflections offer a glimpse into a side of the Pataudi family that extends beyond celebrity and cricket. While Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are widely recognised for their careers in the entertainment industry, Saba has taken on responsibilities associated with preserving the family’s historical and charitable legacy.
For her, the role is closely tied to her father’s confidence in her abilities and the values he instilled in her. She continues to regard those lessons as central to carrying forward the responsibilities he entrusted to her.