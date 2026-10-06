Salim Khan makes heartwarming appearance at granddaughter Sipaara's first birthday, Salman Khan joins

Salim Khan attends granddaughter's birthday after health scare, Salman joins celebration
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's daughter, Sipaara, reached her first milestone on October 5, and the occasion brought much of the Khan family to the couple's home in Mumbai. There was no grand public party. The celebration was a private, family-only affair.
A welcome sight: Salim Khan steps out
The guest who drew the most attention was the family patriarch, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Earlier this year he reportedly spent close to a month in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage, so his presence at his granddaughter's birthday stood out. Paparazzi footage showed him arriving by car with his wife, Salma Khan. Later, Sohail Khan was seen supporting his father as they walked back to the car, with Helen at their side.
Who else came to celebrate
Salman Khan arrived dressed down in a black long-sleeved tee, blue jeans and dark sunglasses. He paused for a quick photo before driving off. Arpita Khan Sharma came with her daughter, Ayat Sharma. Arbaaz's elder son, Arhaan Khan, was there too, along with several relatives from the wider family. By all appearances it was a warm, closed-door get-together centred on the youngest member of the clan.
Raising Sipaara away from the cameras
Since her arrival on October 5, 2025, Arbaaz and Sshura have worked to keep their daughter out of the public gaze. They revealed her name on social media after her birth. The glimpses they have shared since then have been carefully framed so that her face never appears. In November 2025, they posted close-ups of her tiny hands and feet and spoke of her as the centre of their world. A few months later, at Eid in March 2026, Sshura shared photos of Sipaara in a white outfit and silver anklets, again without showing her face.
The family story so far
The couple tied the knot in a small nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, held at the Mumbai home of Arbaaz's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, with only close family and friends present. Sipaara arrived almost two years later and is their first child together.
For Arbaaz, she is his second child. He is also the father of Arhaan Khan, his son with actor Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before parting ways in 2017, and their divorce was finalised afterward.