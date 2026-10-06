Salim Khan makes heartwarming appearance at granddaughter Sipaara's first birthday, Salman Khan joins

Since her arrival on October 5, 2025, Arbaaz and Sshura have worked to keep their daughter out of the public gaze. They revealed her name on social media after her birth. The glimpses they have shared since then have been carefully framed so that her face never appears. In November 2025, they posted close-ups of her tiny hands and feet and spoke of her as the centre of their world. A few months later, at Eid in March 2026, Sshura shared photos of Sipaara in a white outfit and silver anklets, again without showing her face.