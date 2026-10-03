Captain Machchhar applauded for helping bring the mid-air emergency under control
Dubai: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have praised Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage and quick thinking during a serious security incident on a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Captain Machchhar was injured during the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30, which was carrying 174 people. Despite his injuries, he helped ensure that the situation inside the aircraft was brought under control before the plane was diverted to Saudi Arabia.
Shah Rukh Khan took to X to praise the captain and wish him a speedy recovery.
“Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!!” the actor wrote, praising him for putting his safety aside to protect those on board. Khan described the captain’s actions as a “true display of courage and duty” and said the country was proud of him.
Salman Khan had earlier shared his appreciation for the captain, saying he would be happy to fly with him.
“Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain. Will be a pleasure to fly with u,” Salman wrote on X.
According to the details released about the incident, the captain was seriously injured after an alleged attack by the co-pilot inside the cockpit. Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing members of the crew and passengers to intervene.
The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has praised Captain Machchhar, the flight crew and passengers who helped bring the situation under control.
The authority said on Friday that Machchhar had safely returned to the UAE, was in good condition and was receiving medical treatment.
An investigation into the incident is under way. A team comprising members of the Public Prosecution was formed following an order from the UAE Attorney-General. Authorities are coordinating with regional and international agencies while maintaining the confidentiality of the inquiry.