Dubai Crown Prince says pilot has the full appreciation and praise of UAE leadership
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar on Saturday, paying tribute to his courage, sense of responsibility and commitment to protecting human life.
Sheikh Hamdan wrote in a social media post that Machchhar had demonstrated “the highest degrees of courage, responsibility and care for human life”.
“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” Sheikh Hamdan stressed.
“We are proud that he is part of our team ... part of the story of our nation ... and part of what the UAE stands for ... a nation of compassion ... a nation of peace ... and a nation of life,” Sheikh Hamdan added.
The visit comes after the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority commended Machchhar, the crew of flydubai flight FZ1073 and passengers who helped bring a security incident aboard the aircraft under control.
The authority confirmed that Machchhar had returned safely to the UAE, was in good condition and was receiving medical treatment.
Investigations into the circumstances of the incident remain under way under a team formed from members of the Public Prosecution following an order by the UAE Attorney-General.
Authorities are coordinating with relevant regional and international bodies while maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of the inquiry.