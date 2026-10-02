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flydubai CEO thanks captain, crew and passengers after flight safety incident

Captain and crew commended by Ghaith Al Ghaith for ensuring safety during flight emergency

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac after landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026.
A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac after landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: flydubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith has praised the airline’s captain, pilots, cabin crew and passengers for their response during a safety incident aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30.

flydubai flight FZ 1073 was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia following the incident in the flight deck. All 172 passengers and crew on board were safe, while the captain later returned to the UAE after receiving medical clearance.

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Al Ghaith expressed his gratitude to the pilots who secured the aircraft and landed it safely, as well as the cabin crew who looked after passengers during what he described as a challenging situation.

He also thanked passengers who stepped in to assist the crew during the incident.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to our Captain, the pilots who secured the aircraft and landed it safely, as well as our cabin crew,” Al Ghaith said. “I extend our sincere gratitude to the passengers on board who assisted our crew during a challenging situation.”

Airline thanks Saudi and UAE authorities

Al Ghaith also thanked Saudi authorities for their response after the aircraft landed in Tabuk, as well as UAE authorities and other stakeholders who helped passengers and crew return home.

Flydubai has temporarily suspended its operations to Tel Aviv at the request of the authorities while the circumstances surrounding the incident are investigated.

The airline said its teams were continuing to support affected passengers and help them reach their final destinations.

Official investigation under way

A full investigation into the incident is being led by the relevant authorities, with flydubai cooperating with the process.

Al Ghaith said it was important to allow the investigation to establish the facts surrounding what happened on board.

He said the airline was grateful that everyone on board the flight was safe and reiterated that passenger and crew safety remained flydubai’s highest priority.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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