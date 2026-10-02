Gargash says vigilance remains essential in confronting extremism and terrorism
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, praised Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for his actions during a serious terrorist attack that could have ended in disaster.
“Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar deserves the highest praise. In confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential catastrophe, he embodied courage and responsibility,” Gargash wrote on his official X account.
“His professionalism and moral conviction in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero,” he added.
Gargash said that beyond oversimplifying what happened or embracing and promoting conspiracy theories, vigilance and preparedness are essential in confronting the risks posed by extremism and terrorism.