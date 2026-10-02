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Anwar Gargash praises Indian flydubai pilot for courage during security incident

Gargash says vigilance remains essential in confronting extremism and terrorism

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Anwar Gargash praises Indian flydubai pilot for courage during security incident
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Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, praised Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for his actions during a serious terrorist attack that could have ended in disaster.

“Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar deserves the highest praise. In confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential catastrophe, he embodied courage and responsibility,” Gargash wrote on his official X account.

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“His professionalism and moral conviction in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero,” he added.

Gargash said that beyond oversimplifying what happened or embracing and promoting conspiracy theories, vigilance and preparedness are essential in confronting the risks posed by extremism and terrorism.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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