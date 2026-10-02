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PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar after cockpit attack

Machchhar was injured on Wednesday aboard flydubai flight FZ1073

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar, who saved hundreds of lives aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, in New Delhi on Friday. The pilot is undergoing treatment in Abu Dhabi for injuries sustained in a mid-air attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar, who saved hundreds of lives aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, in New Delhi on Friday. The pilot is undergoing treatment in Abu Dhabi for injuries sustained in a mid-air attack.
ANI Video Grab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Indian flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, who was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot during a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, and praised his courage during the mid-air crisis.

During the conversation, Machchhar briefed Modi about the incident and what gave him the courage to respond despite being seriously wounded. The Prime Minister praised the captain's bravery and wished him a speedy recovery.

Machchhar was injured on Wednesday aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia after the cockpit incident and landed safely. The plane was carrying more than 170 people.

Machchhar was initially treated in Saudi Arabia and was later transferred to the UAE for further treatment. India's Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, visited Machchhar and his family at the hospital and said the pilot was in good health and recovering well.

What happened on flydubai FZ1073?

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members when the altercation occurred.

The aircraft transmitted the emergency transponder code 7700, followed by 7500, the internationally recognised code for unlawful interference. Flight-tracking data showed sharp altitude changes before the aircraft diverted towards Saudi Arabia.

It eventually landed safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk.

UAE launches investigation

The UAE has launched a judicial investigation into the incident.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority is also examining the operational and security aspects of what happened, while authorities are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the cockpit assault.

flydubai has confirmed that an “altercation occurred in the flight deck” and said the aircraft was secured by off-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight. The airline has urged against premature speculation while investigations continue.

Saudi Arabia releases preliminary findings

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said its preliminary investigation found that the first officer had assaulted the captain, injuring both pilots.

The aircraft landed safely in Tabuk at 9.45am carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members. The captain and first officer were taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation involved Saudi authorities and a UAE security team. The ministry did not provide further details about the circumstances or motive behind the assault.

After their conditions improved and they received medical clearance, both pilots left Saudi Arabia for Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 1, accompanied by an Emirati security team.

What Israel says about the co-pilot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the co-pilot stabbed Machchhar and attempted to crash the aircraft. He also claimed the co-pilot had undergone indoctrination.

Those claims remain part of the wider investigation. Saudi Arabia’s preliminary finding confirms that the first officer assaulted the captain but does not establish a motive.

Machchhar remains under medical care in the UAE as authorities continue investigating the circumstances of the cockpit assault.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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