Hero flydubai pilot Capt. Smit Machchhar airlifted to UAE; Indian Ambassador visits him

Ambassador calls him “brave son of India,” gives update about his health, offers support
Dubai/ Abu Dhabi: Captain Smit Machchhar, the flydubai pilot hailed as a hero for helping save 174 lives during a cockpit attack on Wednesday, has been airlifted to the UAE from Saudi Arabia, where he had been treated after the incident.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal visited him and his family at the hospital on Thursday, according to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
“Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well. The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being,” the mission stated on Thursday evening.
The captain, who was injured aboard flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had earlier undergone surgery at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and was reported to be in stable condition.
Earlier on Thursday, Dr Mittal and Consul General of India in Dubai Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the captain’s family in Dubai.
According to a post by the Indian Consulate in Dubai on X, they briefed the family on his health and recovery.
“They briefed the family about Captain Machchhar’s health & recovery, conveyed that the Embassy & Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities, and assured the family of continued support. They also conveyed appreciation for Captain Machchhar’s extraordinary courage, presence of mind and selfless efforts in saving precious lives,” the mission stated.
In his own post on X, the ambassador said: “We are proud of Capt Smit for his bravery to save so many lives and avert a tragedy.” He added that he had conveyed greetings to the family and the full support of the Government of India for the welfare and wellbeing of the “Indian Hero”.
Speaking to DD India, Dr Mittal said he had met the captain’s wife, brother and other family members. He said Captain Machchhar had shown “great bravery” and courage in an exemplary manner to save precious lives and avert a great tragedy. “We salute the hero,” he said.
The ambassador said the Indian missions are in touch with the UAE authorities, who have also assured full support. “We are very proud of the brave son of India,” he said, adding that India would extend full cooperation to the captain.
Capt Smit was in command of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 when the aircraft set the emergency transponder code 7700. Seven minutes later it switched to 7500, the code for unlawful interference. Flightradar24 data showed the jet losing more than 14,000 feet in 29 seconds.
The captain was reportedly stabbed by the co-pilot. Despite his serious injuries, he is reported to have fought back and, while lying on the cockpit floor, activated the door release. That allowed passengers and crew to enter and overpower the alleged attacker. The aircraft diverted to Tabuk and landed safely. flydubai has described the incident as an “altercation” on the flight deck and urged all parties to avoid premature speculation while authorities establish the facts.
Tributes have poured in from across the world. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a hero whose courage helped save hundreds of lives. President Droupadi Murmu praised his “incredible presence of mind” and “indomitable spirit”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him a “true hero”, crediting the captain and passengers with averting a catastrophe.