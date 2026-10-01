Hero flydubai pilot Capt. Smit Machchhar airlifted to UAE; Indian Ambassador visits him

The captain was reportedly stabbed by the co-pilot. Despite his serious injuries, he is reported to have fought back and, while lying on the cockpit floor, activated the door release. That allowed passengers and crew to enter and overpower the alleged attacker. The aircraft diverted to Tabuk and landed safely. flydubai has described the incident as an “altercation” on the flight deck and urged all parties to avoid premature speculation while authorities establish the facts.