UAE orders investigation into flydubai Tel Aviv flight incident

Prosecutors to examine circumstances, motives surrounding the incident
Dubai: UAE judicial authorities have launched an investigation into an incident aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that was diverted and landed safely in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.
Flight FZ1073 from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv landed safely at Tabuk Airport following an incident in the flight deck, the ministry said in a statement.
UAE Attorney General Counsellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi ordered the formation of a team comprising specialised members of the Public Prosecution to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident.
The move follows flydubai’s announcement that an altercation occurred in the flight deck, prompting crew members travelling on board to intervene and secure the aircraft.
The Foreign Ministry said UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident under applicable legislation because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and bears the country’s flag. UAE law therefore applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft even when they occur outside UAE territory.
The investigation will examine all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent and whether it involved prior planning or direction, the ministry said.
The UAE also expressed its appreciation to Saudi authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident.
The ministry urged the public to rely on information and statements issued by official sources and avoid circulating speculation or unverified information until the investigation is completed and its findings are announced.