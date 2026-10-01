flydubai FZ1073: What happened on board and what we know so far

Dubai: A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after what the UAE aviation regulator described as a security incident on board , leaving members of the flight crew injured and triggering an emergency landing in Tabuk.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said one pilot stabbed the other and attempted to crash the aircraft. That account has not been independently established by the UAE authorities, and flydubai has urged against speculation while the formal investigation continues.

flydubai has confirmed that an altercation occurred in the flight deck, but has not publicly confirmed the more detailed accounts surrounding the incident. The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said its investigators, working with relevant authorities, are examining the operational and security aspects of what happened.

flydubai initially confirmed that FZ1073 had experienced an incident while en route and had landed safely in Tabuk. “All passengers are safe and accounted for,” the airline said, adding that its teams were working with the relevant authorities.

That account has been widely reported, but it remains an Israeli official account rather than a finding of the UAE investigation. There has been no public finding from the GCAA confirming that the incident constituted an attempted hijacking or that the motive was known.

The airline said passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv would not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Customers already en route would be accommodated and given support to complete their journeys.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.