Airline says suspension will remain while authorities investigate the incident
Dubai: Dubai-based airline flydubai said on Wednesday it was suspending flights to and from Israel following an incident involving flight FZ1073, as authorities investigate what happened.
The suspension will remain in place while the investigation continues, the airline said.
“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority,” flydubai said in a statement.
The airline said the temporary suspension would allow relevant authorities to continue their work and establish the facts surrounding the incident.
flydubai said it was fully supporting the investigation and remained in coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders.
It said it would review the suspension as more information becomes available.
The airline did not provide further details about the incident in its statement.
More to follow...