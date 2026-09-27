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flydubai cancels Dubai-Catania flights as Mount Etna ash disrupts airport

Passengers urged to check schedules as Etna eruption disrupts Italy–UAE air travel

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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The disruption has affected flydubai services between Dubai and Catania on September 27.
The disruption has affected flydubai services between Dubai and Catania on September 27.
AFP

Flights at Italy’s Catania airport remained suspended on Sunday after volcanic ash from Mount Etna was released into the atmosphere, according to the company operating the Sicilian airport.

Societa Aeroporto Catania (SAC), which operates Catania Airport, said all flight operations have been suspended until 11:59pm local time on Sunday. Passengers were advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport.

Further updates will be issued by the airport operator.

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flydubai flights between Dubai and Catania cancelled

The disruption has affected flydubai services between Dubai and Catania on September 27, with the airline’s website flight status showing both flights as cancelled.

  • FZ1501: Dubai (DXB) to Catania (CTA) — Cancelled

  • FZ1502: Catania (CTA) to Dubai (DXB) — Cancelled

flydubai advised passengers to check their flight status and follow any updates sent by the airline.

The airline also reminded passengers that check-in counters close 60 minutes before the scheduled departure time unless they receive an SMS or email advising otherwise.

Mount Etna ash disrupts flights

Mount Etna, Europe’s highest and one of its most active volcanoes, frequently causes flight disruptions at Catania because of volcanic ash.

Passengers travelling through Catania were advised to check with their airline before heading to the airport, as flight schedules may change depending on volcanic activity and airport conditions.

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