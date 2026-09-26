Italy’s Catania Airport suspends flights until 4pm as Mount Etna sends ash cloud 4km high

Red aviation alert issued after Etna eruption shuts key Sicilian air hub
Italy’s Catania Airport has suspended all incoming flights until 4pm local time after renewed activity from Mount Etna sent volcanic ash several kilometres into the atmosphere.
The airport operator said the suspension was imposed because of the release of volcanic ash, with the eruption activity affecting airspace around the Sicilian airport.
Earlier restrictions had reduced the airport’s capacity to four landings an hour, compared with the normal 12, before arrivals were suspended completely.
Volcanic ash was reported emerging from Mount Etna’s north-east crater and dispersing towards the south.
According to measurements from Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the ash plume reached around 4km in height.
A strong storm also affected Catania overnight, adding to difficult weather conditions in the area.
At least 10 flights had already been diverted before the suspension came into effect.
Five flights were diverted to Palermo
Three flights were sent to Trapani
Two flights were diverted to Comiso
A Volotea flight scheduled to operate between Catania and Verona was also able to depart from Comiso instead.
The airport’s Operational Coordination Unit has reportedly closed sector C1 of the airspace and imposed a restriction of zero landings and zero take-offs.
A red VONA (Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation) warning is also in force, indicating the highest level on the four-point aviation alert scale.
Passengers travelling to or from Catania are advised to check directly with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.