Indonesia's Anak Krakatau eruption grounds 1,500 flights, leaves 170,000 passengers stranded

Anak Krakatau erupted repeatedly, with two significant eruptions early Sunday. One lasted about 30 seconds at 3:53 am, followed roughly three hours later by another eruption lasting about 16 seconds.

The volcano had shown increasing activity since Friday, Sept. 4. Indonesian authorities described the latest eruption as the strongest phase of its current activity.

Ash clouds rose as high as 50,000 feet (about 15,000 metres), putting aircraft at risk and prompting aviation authorities to suspend operations.