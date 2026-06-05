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Indonesia volcano erupts, forcing airport to close

Eruptions send ash 2.5km high as Maumere airport halts all operations

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AFP
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An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki occurred on Friday, June 05, 2026. The observed ash column was 2,500 m above the peak.
An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki occurred on Friday, June 05, 2026. The observed ash column was 2,500 m above the peak.
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A highly active volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted several times on Friday, spewing towering ash columns into the sky and forcing a local airport to close, authorities said.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores Island erupted at 11:15 am local time (0315 GMT), sending volcanic material 2.5 kilometres (1.6 miles) into the air, the national volcanology agency said in a statement.

It came after several other eruptions earlier on Friday.

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Lewotobi Laki-Laki falls under Indonesia's second-highest alert level for volcanic activity, with a five-kilometre exclusion zone in force around its crater.

The volcanology agency said residents near rivers should also remain on alert for hazardous floods of volcanic material, known as lahar, if heavy rain occurs.

Authorities have suspended operations at a local airport in the town of Maumere, about 60 kilometres west of Lewotobi Laki-Laki, affecting five domestic flights, airport head Partahian Panjaitan told AFP.

Laki-Laki means "man" in Indonesian, and the 1,584-metre (5,197-foot) volcano is twinned with a calmer 1,703-metre one named Perempuan after the Indonesian word for "woman".

Last July, Lewotobi Laki-Laki spewed a colossal 18-kilometre tower of ash, forcing the cancellation of 24 flights at the international airport on the resort island of Bali.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

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