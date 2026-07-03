Daily flights neared 500 as airport expanded links to more than 100 global destinations
Abu Dhabi: Zayed International Airport welcomed more than 93,000 passengers a day during the five-day period from June 26 to June 30, as travel demand continued to accelerate, with daily passenger numbers and flight movements exceeding levels recorded during the same period last year.
According to a statement from Abu Dhabi Airports, the airport handled around 500 flights a day, connecting travellers to more than 100 destinations worldwide, with additional routes set to launch in the coming months.
The operator attributed the strong performance to robust demand for air travel, increased airline capacity, the continued expansion of destination networks and the airport's advanced infrastructure and smart technologies, which have enhanced operational efficiency.
The latest figures follow a record 2025 for Abu Dhabi Airports, which handled more than 33 million passengers across its network. Zayed International Airport accounted for 32.5 million travellers, representing 98 per cent of the total.
Passenger traffic has now recorded more than 10 per cent growth for 19 consecutive quarters, representing almost five years of uninterrupted expansion.
During 2025, the airport exceeded 100,000 passengers in a single day on several occasions, while the fourth quarter alone saw 8.59 million passengers, up 13.8 per cent year on year.
The airport also expanded its global reach during 2025, launching 39 new routes and welcoming seven new airlines, including China Eastern Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Eurowings. Air cargo volumes across Abu Dhabi's five airports also rose 12 per cent to nearly 770,000 tonnes.
Much of the growth has been supported by Terminal A, which opened in November 2023 and has an annual capacity of 45 million passengers. Covering 742,000 square metres, the terminal can handle 79 aircraft simultaneously and process 11,000 passengers an hour.
Abu Dhabi Airports said the facility features the world's first airport terminal to integrate all nine biometric passenger touchpoints, alongside a baggage handling system capable of processing 19,200 bags an hour. The terminal also includes 35,000 square metres of retail and dining space, housing 163 outlets.
Zayed International Airport has received a series of international accolades, including being named the world's best airport for arrivals experience for the third consecutive year by Airports Council International, the world's most beautiful airport at the Prix Versailles awards in 2024, and best airport shopping experience at the Frontier Awards 2025.