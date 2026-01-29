Abu Dhabi Airports records over 33 million passengers in 2025

Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "Surpassing the 33 million passenger milestone is a proud achievement for our teams. It is also a clear indicator of our operational readiness to meet growing global demand. This performance is the result of the hard work across every level of Abu Dhabi Airports to deliver on the strategic mandate set by our leadership. Our focus remains on maintaining this momentum through operational excellence and the continued expansion of our cargo and logistics capabilities, ensuring that we provide the world-class infrastructure and service quality necessary to support Abu Dhabi’s continued growth as a global aviation hub.”