GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi Tram to link Zayed Airport with Yas Island, homes

Line 4 light rail project will span three zones, covering Al Raha and Khalifa City

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
A concept design of Abu Dhabi’s light rail service, shared by Abu Dhabi Transport Company (ADT).
A concept design of Abu Dhabi’s light rail service, shared by Abu Dhabi Transport Company (ADT).

Abu Dhabi is set to roll out a modern tram network connecting Zayed International Airport with some of the capital’s most iconic destinations, including Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit and, in the future, even Disneyland.

The Abu Dhabi Light Rail project, unveiled by Abu Dhabi Transport Company (ADT) during Global Rail 2025, promises to reshape mobility in the emirate. A detailed map displayed at the event highlighted Urban Loop and Abu Dhabi Tram Line 4, which will run through Yas Island and residential areas of Al Raha.

Spanning three phases, the project will feature a main depot near Etihad Airways headquarters, high-speed stations, and dedicated parking facilities to ensure smooth commuter flow. In later phases, it will extend into nearby residential areas such as Khalifa City, and more areas of Yas Island. Construction works are scheduled to start next year, with the system expected to enter service by 2030.

“Reimagining urban mobility”

Speaking during the event, Saeed Salem Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADT, said the company is “reimagining” urban mobility – leveraging integrated transport ecosystems, smart infrastructure, and data-driven planning to create seamlessly connected, sustainable cities of the future.

In a related move, ADT also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Airports to advance integrated public transport systems across the emirate.

“The partnership will focus on sustainable, seamless connections that improve passenger experience, support community wellbeing and drive economic growth, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for innovation and sustainability,” ADT noted.

Once operational, the tram is expected to become a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s urban mobility revolution, starting from Yas Island and providing a sustainable link between the capital’s international gateway and its leisure, retail, and residential hubs.

Related Topics:
UAEAbu DhabiYas IslandFerrari World Abu DhabiAbu Dhabi tourismDisneylandZayed International Airport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Global Rail 2025: Future mobility unveiled

Global Rail 2025: Future mobility unveiled

2m read
Abu Dhabi to get light rail, urban loop transport soon

Abu Dhabi to get light rail, urban loop transport soon

2m read
You'll soon travel Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 30 minutes

You'll soon travel Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 30 minutes

4m read
The event to gather 15,000 decision-makers, influencers, and professionals, along with 1,000 representatives from global companies and entities, and over 300 exhibitors from more than 40 countries.

Abu Dhabi to host Global Rail expo in October

3m read