Abu Dhabi Tram to link Zayed Airport with Yas Island, homes

Line 4 light rail project will span three zones, covering Al Raha and Khalifa City
Abu Dhabi is set to roll out a modern tram network connecting Zayed International Airport with some of the capital’s most iconic destinations, including Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit and, in the future, even Disneyland.
The Abu Dhabi Light Rail project, unveiled by Abu Dhabi Transport Company (ADT) during Global Rail 2025, promises to reshape mobility in the emirate. A detailed map displayed at the event highlighted Urban Loop and Abu Dhabi Tram Line 4, which will run through Yas Island and residential areas of Al Raha.
Spanning three phases, the project will feature a main depot near Etihad Airways headquarters, high-speed stations, and dedicated parking facilities to ensure smooth commuter flow. In later phases, it will extend into nearby residential areas such as Khalifa City, and more areas of Yas Island. Construction works are scheduled to start next year, with the system expected to enter service by 2030.
Speaking during the event, Saeed Salem Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADT, said the company is “reimagining” urban mobility – leveraging integrated transport ecosystems, smart infrastructure, and data-driven planning to create seamlessly connected, sustainable cities of the future.
In a related move, ADT also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Airports to advance integrated public transport systems across the emirate.
“The partnership will focus on sustainable, seamless connections that improve passenger experience, support community wellbeing and drive economic growth, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for innovation and sustainability,” ADT noted.
Once operational, the tram is expected to become a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s urban mobility revolution, starting from Yas Island and providing a sustainable link between the capital’s international gateway and its leisure, retail, and residential hubs.
