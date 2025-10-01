Abu Dhabi to get light rail, urban loop transport soon

The landmark projects reflect the emirate’s vision to develop a modern transport network
Abu Dhabi Transport announced, during its participation in Global Rail 2025, the launch of two landmark projects that reflect the emirate’s vision to develop an integrated, sustainable, and modern transport network. These include the Urban Loop personal rapid transit system and the Abu Dhabi Light Rail project.
The company revealed that the Urban Loop—a self-driving, autonomous rapid transit system—will enter its pilot operation phase within six months in two locations on Al Reem Island. Environmentally friendly and energy-efficient, the project aligns with Abu Dhabi’s climate neutrality strategy. Operating around the clock, it will integrate seamlessly with buses and smart mobility services. Its units are equipped with advanced cooling systems and enhanced dust protection, positioning it as a new addition to the capital’s innovative transport solutions.
In parallel, Abu Dhabi Transport also announced the launch of the Light Rail project, a cornerstone of the emirate’s vision to establish a modern and sustainable transport network.
Phase One: From Al Raha Beach to Yas Island
The first phase will serve key destinations, including Al Raha Beach, the airport, and Etihad Plaza, extending through the southern part of Yas Island, covering Yas Mall and SeaWorld. Design and construction are scheduled to commence next year, with the system expected to enter service by 2030.
The Light Rail aims to provide a modern alternative to private vehicles, enhancing quality of life in Abu Dhabi through a transport network that is fast, reliable, and sustainable. The project will strengthen connectivity between residential communities, business hubs, and tourist attractions, while reducing congestion and emissions. It will also stimulate urban development, drive city regeneration, and support sustainability initiatives.
Abu Dhabi Transport affirmed that both projects reflect its commitment to adopting innovative mobility solutions in line with the emirate’s plans to transition towards smarter, more efficient, and sustainable transport systems, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global city in sustainable mobility.
