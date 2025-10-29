Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, erupts

Eruption sends plumes of ash and smoke into the sky, with high risk of further eruptions
Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, erupted on October 29, 2025, sending plumes of ash and smoke into the sky.
The eruption is part of Merapi's ongoing activity, which has been continuous since December 2020, with significant events including a January 2025 eruption that produced pyroclastic flows up to 2 km.
Merapi's location, approximately 28 km north of Yogyakarta, poses a constant threat to nearby populations, with historical eruptions dating back to 1548.
Recent seismic activity and lava flows, as reported by BPPTKG, indicate increased volcanic unrest, with incandescent avalanches affecting the southwest and west flanks in 2023.
The volcano's status remains at level 4, signifying a high risk of further eruptions, prompting ongoing monitoring and preparedness by local authorities.
Merapi's eruptions are typical of its highly explosive style, contributing to its reputation as a significant geological hazard in the "Pacific Ring of Fire".
