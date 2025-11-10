Dubai: Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, one of the world’s most active, has erupted again, sending fountains of lava and plumes of volcanic gas high into the night sky. The eruption began within the summit caldera on Hawaii’s Big Island, with bright orange lava visible from miles away. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the eruption follows a series of small earthquakes recorded earlier in the day, indicating movement of magma beneath the surface.

Authorities have closed parts of the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as a safety measure, though no communities are currently under threat. Scientists continue to closely monitor volcanic activity.

Video by AFP