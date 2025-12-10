PHIVOLCS reports new lava spines at Mayon Volcano, CAAP issues flight advisory

The state-run agency released close-up photographs taken between 8 and 10 December 2025 showing new spines of lava that have been pushed out of the volcano's summit lava dome over the past week. This development strongly indicates an influx of new and shallow magma.

Dubai: The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported the extrusion of new, dark lava from the summit of Mayon Volcano, signalling the presence of fresh magma beneath the edifice and prompting a heightened warning against entering the danger zone.

PHIVOLCS also reminded the public that the prevailing Alert Level 1 still allows for the occurrence of sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, rockfalls, or landslides/avalanches, as well as lahars during heavy or prolonged rainfall. Apart from the PDZ, the agency also advised against unvigilant entry into the Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) and prohibited flying any aircraft near the volcano.

Meanwhile, in response to the latest activity, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for flights operating near the volcano in Albay. The NOTAM, which took effect at 8.36am on Wednesday, covers vertical limits from the surface up to 11,000 feet and is set to expire at 9am on Thursday, December 11.

The extrusion has directly led to a significant increase in rockfall events, jumping from the 2025 average of just three events per day to a current 16 events daily in December. Despite the visual changes, PHIVOLCS maintained the Alert Level 1 status, but reiterated that entry into the 6-kilometre Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited due to the increased probability of volcanic hazards.

