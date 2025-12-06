Volcanic tremors felt near Manila as Taal shows restiveness, signals 'possible eruption'

Volcanologists confirm that Taal experienced tremors lasting more than 13 hours.
Manila: The Taal Volcano, located near Manila, has exhibited heightened restiveness, recording four volcanic earthquakes and tremors that could signal a potential eruption, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
In its latest 24-hour monitoring report released on Saturday, Phivolcs confirmed that Taal Volcano experienced volcanic tremors lasting about "795 minutes".
Supervising science research specialist Paul Alanis stated that the tremors remain "ongoing" and are being documented continuously.
He noted that while such activity has persisted for hours, or even weeks in past instances, it frequently precedes eruptive events.
Phivolcs defines a volcanic tremor as a continuous seismic signal featuring regular or irregular low-frequency oscillations.
These can result from various internal processes, such as resonance from magma or magmatic gas moving through cracks and vents, overlapping low-frequency earthquakes, or magma eruptions.
The agency recorded four volcanic earthquakes on Friday. Taal also emitted 513 tonnes of sulfur dioxide (SO2) — up slightly from 229 tons the previous day — and produced a 450-meter-high plume drifting southwestward.
Despite the uptick in activity, Taal Volcano remains at Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest.
Phivolcs continues to enforce restrictions, prohibiting entry into Taal Volcano Island's Permanent Danger Zone, including the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures.
Occupancy and boating on Taal Lake are banned, as is low-altitude aircraft flight near the volcano.
Residents face potential hazards including stream-driven or phreatic explosions, additional volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and gas expulsions. Authorities urge vigilance in the vicinity.
