Pre-dawn earthquake: Magnitude 5.5 tremor rattles central Philippines

Strong quake reported near Mabinay, Negros Oriental as the epicentre
Manila: A magnitude 5.5 pre-dawn earthquake shook central Philippines early on Monday.
Seismologists reported that the tremor struck near Mabinay, Negros Oriental as the epicentre at a time when most people were asleep.
No immediate damage was reported. Some sites reported that the tremor had a magnitude of 5.8.
The earthquake was recorded in the Negros Oriental, at 3.06 am on Monday (November 3, 2025) at a depth of 141.5 km.
The epicentre was seen at 13 km south-west of of Mabinay, a municipality located in the central part of the island of Negros, within the province of Negros Oriental, Philippines.
It is situated in the western part of the province, approximately 87 kilometers northwest of the provincial capital, Dumaguete City.
Aftershocks are expected.
At 6.11am, Philvolcs recorded a magnitude 3.1 earthquake near Tandag City, in Mindanao.
