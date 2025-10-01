GOLD/FOREX
Philippines: Death toll rises to 60 as magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits, 600+ aftershocks recorded

At least 60 people killed in quake, more feared dead as 600+ aftershocks recorded

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Workers carry a deceased person on a stretcher past bags containing the dead bodies of victims outside the provincial hospital in Bogo City on October 1, 2025, after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the central Philippines, killing at least 31 people on the island of Cebu with fears the toll could rise.
Workers carry a deceased person on a stretcher past bags containing the dead bodies of victims outside the provincial hospital in Bogo City on October 1, 2025, after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the central Philippines, killing at least 31 people on the island of Cebu with fears the toll could rise.
AFP

Manila: A powerful earthquake that struck central Philippine islands on Tuesday night has claimed 60 lives, up from an initial count of 27, with ongoing aftershocks (600+ recorded as of mid-day Wednesday) complicating rescue efforts.

"The situation is very fluid, definitely there are casualties, we've received reports of 119 injuries," a senior official told local media. "The number of casualties is about 60. We're still in the golden hour and priority is search and rescue," the official said.

Northern Cebu's Bogo was hardest-hit city, with multiple casualties, while the tremors were also felt in the at least 3 regions in the Asian country (Regions 6, 7 and 8).

Due to the series aftershocks, hospital staff were seen treating their patients in open areas.

"Resources will reach those who need them," an official of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) told local media, adding that the military and civilian resources had been mobilised to help in the search, rescue and disaster response.

Authorities are working closely with local government units to verify casualty figures. A mall in Cebu collapsed, and a McDonald's store was damaged during the magnitude 6.9 quake.

Several historic churches were reportedly damaged. Seismologists have revised the tremor's initial magnitude from 6.7 to 6.9.

In Bogo City, close to the epicentre, the earthquake was reported to have reached magnitude 7.

A hospital in Bogo, Cebu, is reportedly "overwhelmed" as search and rescue operations continue in affected areas, including Bogo City, Daanbantayan, and San Remigio.

Employees in a Cebu mall fled to safety when part of the structure collapsed during the earthquake.

"Golden hour," the critical 24-hour period with the highest survivability rate, remains the focus. "We will assess based on our ground commanders," the official added.

