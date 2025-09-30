GOLD/FOREX
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake jolts Philippines

Damages and aftershocks "possible" in Central Visayas region

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Phivolcs

Manila: A strong earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.7, hit eastern Philippines at 9.59pm (13.59 UTC) on Tuesday.

The quake had a tectonic origin, which struck at a depth of about 10 km with epicentre at 56 km W of Ormoc (population: 191,000), 16 km NE of Bogo, Cebu (pop. 23,500), according to Phivolcs.

Intensity 6 was felt in Cebu City, and in Villaba, Leyte.

Intensity 3 was reported in San Fernando, Cebu, while Intensity 3 was also felt in Laoang, Northern Samar.

The tremor was also reportedly felt in Legazpi City, in Albay province.

"Damages and aftershocks possible in Central Visayas region," according to one report.

The quake was felt in a wide area of the country including the Visayas region, Bicol and parts of northern Mindanao.

Another report stated the earthquake had a 7.0 magnitude.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

