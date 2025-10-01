Philippines earthquake: Cebu province declares state of calamity

A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake has devastated communities in the central Philippines, with the death toll climbing and hospitals overwhelmed by the injured. The shallow quake struck off the island of Cebu near Bogo late Tuesday night. As hundreds of aftershocks rattled the region, patients were treated on makeshift beds outside the Cebu Provincial Hospital due to fears of collapse. Rescuers and medical staff are working around the clock to manage the crisis, while workers retrieve dozens of body bags from the chaotic scene