Philippine earthquake disrupts Miss Asia-Pacific International 2025 gala in Cebu

Organiser assured fans and supporters that all delegates and staff are safe

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
From glamour to chaos in seconds: At least 43 Miss Asia-Pacific International 2025 candidates candidates were gathered in Cebu City for the pageant night when the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on Tuesday night. All candidates and staff are safe, according to organisers. They also thanked the Radisson Blu Cebu for their "swift and professional response" in implementing safety measures.
Screengrab

Dubai: What was supposed to be a glamorous night turned into a moment of fear as the Miss Asia-Pacific International 2025 Gala Night in Cebu was rattled by a strong earthquake Tuesday night, September 30.

The 6.9 magnitude tremor struck just as the candidates were gathered at Radisson Blu Cebu for one of the pageant’s highlight events.

At least 43 candidates, including the Philippines’ own Anita Rose Gomez and reigning queen Janelis Leyba of the United States, were quickly ushered to safety.

In a statement, the Miss Asia-Pacific International (MAPI) Organization assured fans and supporters that all delegates and staff are safe.

"Following the 6.7 magnitude earthquake in Cebu, we would like to assure everyone that all Miss Asia Pacific International 2025 candidates and the MAPI Organisation team are safe and well. We extend our deepest gratitude to Radisson Blu Cebu for their swift and professional response in implementing safety measures during the tremor," the group said.

All activities lined up for October 1 have been cancelled as organisers assess the situation.

Pageant world sends love to Cebu

The beauty pageant community quickly rallied online, sending prayers and words of encouragement.

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Organisation, in an Instagram post, extended sympathy to affected Cebuanos: “Our hearts are with every community, especially our Cebuano partners and delegates. We believe in the strength of bayanihan and the resilience of the Filipino spirit.”

The Miss Philippines Organisation also expressed solidarity, stating:
“In this time of grief and recovery, we stand with our brothers and sisters in Cebu. Together, let us continue to uphold the spirit of bayanihan and work towards rebuilding stronger, safer, and more resilient communities.”

Despite the quake’s frightening interruption, fans praised the quick response of organisers and hotel staff in ensuring the candidates’ safety.

For now, the spotlight shifts from crowns and gowns to Cebu’s healing and recovery.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
