Philippines earthquake: Marcos orders government agencies to mobilize resources for quake-hit Cebu

The tremor, first measured at magnitude 6.7 before being upgraded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), struck at 9:59 pm (local time) on September 30. Its epicenter was traced 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City.

'Our Cabinet Secretaries are already on the ground in the affected areas to provide assistance and assess the damage caused by the earthquake and its aftershocks,' he added.

In a statement, Marcos said: 'I wholeheartedly extend my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I include in my prayers the safety of the injured and all those affected by the earthquake.'

DOH’s Centers for Health Development in Central and Eastern Visayas have been placed on high alert and are now coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). Residents were urged to heed advisories from their LGUs as aftershocks are expected.

The Department of Health (DOH) said major hospitals in the region, including Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) and Cebu South Medical Center (CSMC), confirmed their staff are safe and ready to respond. Medical teams have been deployed to affected areas, with priority support directed to Bogo.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also moved quickly to augment relief operations. DSWD-7 is now working closely with local governments to provide food packs and assist in evacuation efforts.

To ensure uninterrupted aid, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has directed all agencies to tap their Quick Response Funds (QRFs). These standby funds are meant to fast-track emergency operations and immediate recovery efforts.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.