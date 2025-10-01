Philippines earthquake: Marcos orders government agencies to mobilize resources for quake-hit Cebu

Marcos called on everyone to stay alert and heed the advisories issued by local government
Dubai: A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu late Tuesday night, prompting President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to order a full government response to assist quake-hit communities.
In a statement, Marcos said: 'I wholeheartedly extend my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I include in my prayers the safety of the injured and all those affected by the earthquake.'
'Our Cabinet Secretaries are already on the ground in the affected areas to provide assistance and assess the damage caused by the earthquake and its aftershocks,' he added.
The tremor, first measured at magnitude 6.7 before being upgraded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), struck at 9:59 pm (local time) on September 30. Its epicenter was traced 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City.
The Department of Health (DOH) said major hospitals in the region, including Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) and Cebu South Medical Center (CSMC), confirmed their staff are safe and ready to respond. Medical teams have been deployed to affected areas, with priority support directed to Bogo.
DOH’s Centers for Health Development in Central and Eastern Visayas have been placed on high alert and are now coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). Residents were urged to heed advisories from their LGUs as aftershocks are expected.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also moved quickly to augment relief operations. DSWD-7 is now working closely with local governments to provide food packs and assist in evacuation efforts.
The agency reported it has P379 million in standby funds and some 2.4 million family food packs (FFPs) prepositioned nationwide, ready for deployment to quake-hit areas.
To ensure uninterrupted aid, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has directed all agencies to tap their Quick Response Funds (QRFs). These standby funds are meant to fast-track emergency operations and immediate recovery efforts.
The DBM also assured that agencies may request replenishment once their QRFs fall below 50 percent, guaranteeing continuous support for disaster-stricken communities.
