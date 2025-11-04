UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, conveys condolences over typhoon victims

Typhoon flooding kills over 40, strands thousands in central Philippines
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines over the victims of the floods and heavy rains caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which struck the central part of the country and resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, the displacement of tens of thousands, and significant damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Philippines over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Typhoon Kalmaegi brought heavy rains and floods to central Philippines on Tuesday, claiming more than 40 lives and displacing hundreds of thousands. Entire towns on Cebu island were inundated, with vehicles and even shipping containers swept away by strong floodwaters.
In Cebu province, 39 fatalities have been confirmed, excluding the capital Cebu City. Additional deaths were reported in Leyte, Bohol, and other provinces. Rescuers continue efforts to reach residents trapped in floodwaters, including children in Cebu City.
The area around Cebu City received 183 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, exceeding its monthly average of 131 millimetres. Provincial Governor Pamela Baricuatro described the flooding as “unprecedented,” with water posing a greater danger than wind.
Experts warn that human-driven climate change is increasing typhoon intensity. Warmer oceans and a moister atmosphere allow storms to strengthen rapidly and produce heavier rainfall.Typhoon Kalmaegi
Nearly 400,000 people were evacuated pre-emptively as the typhoon moved westward through the Visayan islands. Kalmaegi’s winds have weakened slightly to 120 km/h, with gusts of 165 km/h. The Philippines faces an average of 20 storms annually, with at least three to five more expected by December.
This comes after two major storms in September, including Super Typhoon Ragasa, which killed 14 people in Taiwan and caused severe damage in the Philippines.
