Typhoon Kalmaegi floods the central Philippines, displacing hundreds of thousands

Thousands seek shelter as torrential rains and strong winds batter the central Philippines
Dubai: At least twenty six people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced as Typhoon Kalmaegi unleashed torrential rains and widespread flooding across the central Philippines.
The powerful storm made landfall on Monday, bringing heavy downpours and strong winds that inundated towns, triggered landslides, and submerged key highways. The worst-hit areas include the provinces of Leyte, Samar, and Negros Occidental, where rivers overflowed and rescue teams worked around the clock to evacuate stranded residents.
According to the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), over 250,000 people have sought shelter in evacuation centres. Power outages and communication disruptions have been reported in several regions.
Authorities have warned that more rain is expected as Kalmaegi moves slowly northwest, potentially affecting northern provinces later this week. The government has urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency response teams.
Video by AFP
