Typhoon Kalmaegi floods the central Philippines, displacing hundreds of thousands

Dubai: At least twenty six people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced as Typhoon Kalmaegi unleashed torrential rains and widespread flooding across the central Philippines.

The powerful storm made landfall on Monday, bringing heavy downpours and strong winds that inundated towns, triggered landslides, and submerged key highways. The worst-hit areas include the provinces of Leyte, Samar, and Negros Occidental, where rivers overflowed and rescue teams worked around the clock to evacuate stranded residents.