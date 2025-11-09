GOLD/FOREX
How to watch the Leonids Meteor Shower in Dubai in 2025

This rain of meteors may also give us a glimpse of fireballs in the sky

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Look up on the 17th of November for a song sung by the night sky
This season is turning out to be magical, with a number of celestial events, including super moons. And there’s another sky show coming up this month: The Leonids Meteor Shower.

Nasa explains that the Leonids are meteors that are bright and (often) colourful. They race at speeds of 71km/h and are considered some of the quickest to skate past the earth’s atmosphere. These usually occur mid-November each year.

This rain of meteors may also give us a glimpse of fireballs in the sky – these are the larger meteors and therefore have more material to burn.  

As for what meteors are: Nasa says they come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids. "When comets come around the Sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads into a dusty trail around their orbits. Every year the Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky," it adds.

Want to see the show for yourself? There are plenty of viewing spots in the UAE. However, there’s also an event being held by Dubai Astronomy Club on November 17 that will give you a good peek.

Book yourself a spot for the Al Qudra Desert adventure (it costs between Dh125 and Dh150), and you can enjoy not just the shower but also stories of the night sky, a sky mapping session, and learning about telescope observation and night photography. The gathering will take place between 10pm and 2am.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
