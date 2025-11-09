How to watch the Leonids Meteor Shower in Dubai in 2025

This rain of meteors may also give us a glimpse of fireballs in the sky
This season is turning out to be magical, with a number of celestial events, including super moons. And there’s another sky show coming up this month: The Leonids Meteor Shower.
Nasa explains that the Leonids are meteors that are bright and (often) colourful. They race at speeds of 71km/h and are considered some of the quickest to skate past the earth’s atmosphere. These usually occur mid-November each year.
This rain of meteors may also give us a glimpse of fireballs in the sky – these are the larger meteors and therefore have more material to burn.
As for what meteors are: Nasa says they come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids. "When comets come around the Sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads into a dusty trail around their orbits. Every year the Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky," it adds.
Want to see the show for yourself? There are plenty of viewing spots in the UAE. However, there’s also an event being held by Dubai Astronomy Club on November 17 that will give you a good peek.
Book yourself a spot for the Al Qudra Desert adventure (it costs between Dh125 and Dh150), and you can enjoy not just the shower but also stories of the night sky, a sky mapping session, and learning about telescope observation and night photography. The gathering will take place between 10pm and 2am.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox