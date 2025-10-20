GOLD/FOREX
Dazzling Orionid meteor shower to illuminate UAE skies

Stargazers can enjoy a spectacular display before dawn under moonless, dark skies

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The UAE skies are set for a spectacular celestial display as the Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak in the early hours of Tuesday morning, promising a dazzling treat for stargazers.

According to UAE astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, the meteor shower will be best visible before dawn on Tuesday, when the sky will be darkest and free from moonlight interference.

“The timing of this exceptional astronomical event is ideal, as the moon will set before dawn, ensuring clear, dark skies for optimal viewing,” Al Jarwan said.

Originating from debris left by Halley’s Comet, the Orionids are considered a medium-strength meteor shower, typically producing around 20 meteors per hour in areas away from city lights. Some of these meteors are known to leave bright, long-lasting trails visible to the naked eye.

Al Jarwan also noted that the new crescent moon of Jumada Al Ula will be born at 4:30 pm on Monday, about two hours before sunset, and will not be visible. As a result, Thursday, October 23, will mark the first day of Jumada Al Ula.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
