Orionid meteor shower to illuminate Saudi skies pre-dawn Tuesday

Orionids are a medium-strength shower, producing around 20 meteors per hour
Dubai: The skies of Saudi Arabia and the broader Arab region will witness a notable astronomical event as the Orionid meteor shower reached its peak, offering a dazzling show for early risers. The shower is expected to be most visible in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, with meteors radiating from the southeastern horizon.
Early rising stargazers will be in prime position to catch a glimpse of the Orionid meteor shower, which will this week pass through our atmosphere. Those who tend to wake before dawn will have the best chance of seeing the shower, said Majid Abu Zahera, President of the Jeddah Astronomy Society.
He said conditions this year are ideal, with the moon setting before dawn, providing dark skies for optimal viewing. Originating from Halley’s Comet, the Orionids are a medium-strength shower, producing around 20 meteors per hour from locations away from city lights, some leaving bright tails visible to the naked eye.
No telescopes or binoculars are required; a dark site with a wide view of the horizon is sufficient, making this event perfect for astronomy enthusiasts and families alike to enjoy a unique skyward spectacle.
