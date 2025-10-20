GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Orionid meteor shower to illuminate Saudi skies pre-dawn Tuesday

Orionids are a medium-strength shower, producing around 20 meteors per hour

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
This photo provided by NASA shows a meteor from the Orionid shower on Oct. 13, 2015.
This photo provided by NASA shows a meteor from the Orionid shower on Oct. 13, 2015.
AP

Dubai: The skies of Saudi Arabia and the broader Arab region will witness a notable astronomical event as the Orionid meteor shower reached its peak, offering a dazzling show for early risers. The shower is expected to be most visible in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, with meteors radiating from the southeastern horizon.

Early rising stargazers will be in prime position to catch a glimpse of the Orionid meteor shower, which will this week pass through our atmosphere. Those who tend to wake before dawn will have the best chance of seeing the shower, said Majid Abu Zahera, President of the Jeddah Astronomy Society.

He said conditions this year are ideal, with the moon setting before dawn, providing dark skies for optimal viewing. Originating from Halley’s Comet, the Orionids are a medium-strength shower, producing around 20 meteors per hour from locations away from city lights, some leaving bright tails visible to the naked eye.

No telescopes or binoculars are required; a dark site with a wide view of the horizon is sufficient, making this event perfect for astronomy enthusiasts and families alike to enjoy a unique skyward spectacle.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Souq it up this weekend with your loved ones

Things to do this weekend in UAE

6m read
Russell Peters

Concerts and gigs in Dubai over Diwali

2m read
File photo of a meteor shower for illustrative purposes.

Orionids: 20 shooting stars an hour to dazzle UAE skies

3m read
Rush-hour traffic on Al Wahda Street in Sharjah. Sharjah RTA has announced that the road will remain closed to traffic from October 3 to 11.

Motorist alert: Sharjah-Dubai exit closed until Oct 11

2m read