Orionids Meteor Shower 2025: 20 shooting stars per hour to light up UAE skies

Dubai Astronomy Group to host desert stargazing as Halley's Comet debris peaks next week
Dubai: A celestial spectacle is set to illuminate UAE skies next week as the Orionids meteor shower reaches its peak, promising stargazers up to 20 meteors per hour streaking across the darkness.
According to the US Space Agency, NASA, the meteor shower will peak on October 21, offering viewers the best chance to witness nature's cosmic fireworks display.
The phenomenon occurs when Earth travels through the debris trailing behind Halley's Comet, which burns up in our atmosphere to create brilliant streaks of light.
The Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) is preparing for what promises to be an unforgettable evening, hosting a special observation event in the serene desert atmosphere of Al Qudra.
While the full duration of the meteor shower stretches from September 26 to November 22, NASA advises that the best opportunity to see meteors is on October 21 before midnight until around 2am.
DAG event is timed accordingly, from 10pm on October 21 until 2am on October 22.
"A magical night awaits under the stars as the Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak," DAG announced.
"Enjoy perfectly dark, moonless skies and a serene desert atmosphere in Al Qudra, making it an unforgettable experience for stargazers and nature lovers alike," it said.
The moonless skies are expected to provide optimal darkness for viewing the celestial display.
Meteor showers are among the most anticipated astronomical events, occurring when dust and debris from comets or asteroids enter Earth's atmosphere, creating streaks of light across the night sky.
However, DAG has issued an important clarification for attendees. "Meteors travel across the sky too quickly to be viewed through telescopes, making them best seen with the naked eye," the group explained.
Despite meteors being best viewed without optical aid, guests can look forward to a comprehensive stargazing experience.
The event will feature guided sky mapping sessions, telescope stations to observe deep-sky celestial objects throughout the night, and expert commentary to enhance the experience.
There will also be a talk and question-and-answer session, as well as opportunities for phone photography through the telescopes. Registration is mandatory for the DAG event with general tickets priced at Dh150 and tickets for kids aged 5 to 13 at Dh125.
The Orionid meteor shower represents the second meteor shower created by Comet Halley, with the Eta Aquarids in May being the other shower spawned by debris left by the famous comet.
Halley's Comet takes around 76 years to make a complete revolution around the Sun and will next be visible from Earth in 2061.
The Orionids are named after the constellation Orion because the meteors seem to emerge or radiate from the same area in the sky as the constellation though they might be visible across the entire sky.
"So, find a dark location after the sun has set and look to the southeast sky, if you're in the northern hemisphere, and the northeast, if you're in the southern hemisphere, to enjoy," NASA stated.
For UAE residents, NASA's guidance for Northern Hemisphere viewers applies: look to the southeast sky after sunset.
The Orionids kick off the first of three spectacular meteor showers scheduled for the final quarter of 2025, forming part of a stellar line-up of astronomy events.
Following the Orionids, DAG will host observation events for two more of the year's most impressive showers. The Leonids meteor shower on November 17, known for its historic meteor storms, will offer up to 10 to 15 meteors per hour under normal conditions.
The grand finale comes with the Geminids meteor shower on December 14, one of the strongest showers of the year. In ideal conditions, the Geminids can produce over 100 meteors per hour, making it a must-see event for astronomy enthusiasts across the UAE.
