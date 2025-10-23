Dubai skywatchers witness deep-sky wonders during Orionids meteor shower 2025

Dubai Astronomy group releases stunning photos of nebulae, Saturn in rare night spectacle
Dubai: It turned out to be a celestial bonanza for skywatchers as the Orionids meteor shower brought not just shooting stars, but a cascade of cosmic surprises on Tuesday night, Dubai Astronomy Group has revealed by releasing stunning photos captured from the Al Qudra desert.
Around 120 participants, including families, kids, and astronomy enthusiasts in the UAE, joined DAG for an unforgettable night under the stars, said Khadijah Hasan Ahmed, Operations Manager at DAG, who described the night as “incredible for everyone, plus great weather”.
Despite being a mid-week gathering, the excitement was high, she said. “We spotted several bright meteors streaking across the sky, and every time one appeared, the crowd gasped in awe,” Khadijah said.
The event ran from 10pm on Tuesday to 2am on Wednesday, perfectly timed for the Orionids peak — when the Earth passes through debris left by Halley’s Comet, creating streaks of light across the night sky.
While most participants expected faint meteors, many were thrilled to spot much larger ones.
“It was definitely bigger meteors than usual…Usually, meteors look like small steaks of light. But some of what we saw were longer, bigger streaks like fireballs!”
Crowds reported spotting between 20 and 30 meteors throughout the night, with some children excitedly claiming they had seen “six or seven” each.
“The crowd would gasp every time one passed across the sky,” said Khadijah.
In addition to the meteor shower, the event featured a telescope observation session, where guests viewed Jupiter, Saturn, and deep-sky objects like the Orion Nebula (M42), Scorpion Cluster (M52), and Pleiades (M45).
Another highlight was the sighting of Deneb in the Cygnus Constellation, a bright star that glowed brilliantly against the desert backdrop.
For many attendees, it was their first glimpse of these wonders. Guests were treated to a comprehensive stargazing experience, complete with guided sky-mapping sessions and telescope stations for observing deep-sky celestial objects throughout the session.
Expert commentary added context to what participants were seeing, enriching the experience even further.
As the night deepened, warm cups of karak tea circulated among the crowd. “All topped off with warm karak under the stars…truly a magical experience under the desert sky,” Khadijah said.
The session also included a talk and an interactive question-and-answer session, along with opportunities for phone photography through the telescopes, letting guests capture their own glimpses of the cosmos.
The Orionids meteor shower is one of two annual showers created by Halley’s Comet — the other being the Eta Aquarids in May. This year’s peak, according to NASA, offered up to 20 meteors per hour under the moonless skies of October 21 (depending on the location and time).
The Orionids marked the first in a trilogy of celestial events closing 2025, followed by the Leonids in November and the Geminids in December, promising more stellar nights ahead for UAE skywatchers.
