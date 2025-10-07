Residents attend Dubai Astronomy Group's viewing session for first Supermoon of 2025
Dubai: Dozens of UAE residents gathered at a Dubai park on Tuesday evening to witness the spectacular first Supermoon of 2025, widely known as the Hunter's Supermoon, alongside astronomy experts who guided them through the celestial event.
The Dubai Astronomy Group hosted the special viewing session on at Al Awir Second Park from 7pm, offering residents a rare opportunity to observe the lunar phenomenon through professional telescopes and expert commentary.
The Hunter's Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual in the night sky.
The name "Hunter's Moon" traditionally refers to the full moon following the Harvest Moon, historically providing hunters with extra light to track their prey as winter approached.
The gathering featured an informative talk about the Hunter's Supermoon, providing attendees with insights into the astronomical significance of the event. Participants also enjoyed a question-and-answer session where experts addressed queries about the lunar spectacle.
The highlight of the evening was the telescope observation of the Supermoon, allowing residents to view the moon's surface in stunning detail. Organisers also facilitated phone photography sessions, enabling attendees to capture images of the moon through telescopes.
"The Supermoon looks incredible. We have a good turnout. People are enjoying," Khadijah Hasan Ahmed, Operations Manager at DAG told Gulf News.
The Hunter's Supermoon phenomenon comes a month after a rare Blood Moon during the total lunar eclipse captivated UAE skywatchers on September 7.
