The Hunter's Moon illuminated skies worldwide, appearing larger and brighter as a supermoon. Traditionally, October's Hunter’s Moon marked the time for preparing for winter in the northern hemisphere. The final supermoon, the Beaver Moon, will appear on 15 November. Here's a look at photos of the Hunter's Moon from around the world:
Image Credit: AFP
A hunter's moon rises over Saudi Aradia.
Image Credit: SPA
A super moon rises behind people standing on a headland near Sydney’s Bondi Beach on October 17, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
A hunter's moon rises over Kuwait City on October 17, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
The moon rises as cranes migrate to their resting places near Linum, Brandenburg, eastern Germany, on October 16, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
The moon rises behind the dome of a mosque in Doha on October 16, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
The Super Hunter’s full moon is seen in the sky in Warsaw on October 17, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
The Hunter's Supermoon rises on October 16, 2024 near Lancaster, California.
Image Credit: AFP
A hunter's moon rises over the the Basra International Stadium in Iraq on October 17, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
A general view of the moon rising above the stadium before Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field in New York City.
Image Credit: AFP
Indonesian people (L) exercise in a park during the full moon in Jakarta on October 18, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP