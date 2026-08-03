Five dead, 225 rescued after Indonesian ferry catches fire

At least five people are dead and 41 remain missing after the Mutiara Sentosa 2 caught fire off Indonesia's Madura Island.

225 people have reportedly been rescued, according to the latest reports, with rescue operations continuing.

The ferry was carrying 271 people — 232 passengers and 39 crew — on a voyage from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi.

The fire broke out between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday in waters off Sumenep, near Madura Island, according to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, or Basarnas.

Passengers were seen crowding upper decks in life jackets, while some reportedly jumped into the sea to escape the flames and dense smoke.

A nearby cargo ship, Meratus Project 3, located the burning ferry but could not approach closely because it was carrying a flammable cargo.

Indonesia's Navy and other vessels joined the evacuation and search effort as authorities expanded the rescue operation.