How an Indonesian expat turned childhood hardship into success in the UAE

Lessons in gratitude, resilience took him to Dubai, where he now helps the next generation
Dubai: Every grain of rice mattered in Bobby Sutanto's childhood home. Growing up in an underprivileged family in Indonesia, wasting food has never been an option. No one started eating until everyone has gathered around the table. Meals have been shared from dishes placed in the centre, leftovers have been carefully saved for the next day, and every plate has to be finished.
For Sutanto, those weren't simply family rules, they have been life lessons. They have taught him discipline, gratitude, and the importance of making the most of every opportunity, values that would later shape a career spanning three countries before bringing him to the UAE.
Today, Sutanto is a head chef in a renowned restaurant in Dubai. He leads multicultural kitchen teams, serves diners from across the globe, and works in one of the world's most dynamic culinary destinations.
But the road to the UAE's luxury dining scene has begun with a young boy who dared to dream beyond the limits of his circumstances.
Sutanto has discovered his passion for cooking at a young age. Even then, he has known that he wanted more than a career close to home.
"I always dreamed of working in an international culinary environment, learning from some of the world's best chefs and challenging myself to grow," Sutanto told Gulf News.
To pursue that ambition, he moved to Singapore where he has studied and began his professional career. The four years he spent there have laid the foundation for everything that followed.
"I built a strong foundation in hospitality, discipline, and culinary excellence. Those years shaped me into the professional I am today and gave me the confidence to aim even higher."
His next move was Macau, where he has been exposed to world-class standards in luxury hospitality and fine dining. But there was still one destination he had set his sights on.
In 2014, he has finally arrived in Dubai.
For Sutanto, the UAE wasn't simply another career move, it was the opportunity he has been working towards.
"I had always aspired to work alongside internationally renowned chefs and in globally recognised restaurants. Dubai became the turning point in my career," recalled Sutanto.
He noted that Dubai's reputation as a global culinary destination has been central to his growth.
"The UAE, particularly Dubai, is recognised as one of the world's leading culinary destinations. Its vibrant dining scene, multicultural environment, and commitment to excellence have provided opportunities that were difficult to find elsewhere."
This move has pushed him to keep improving not only as a chef but also as a leader.
Like many expatriates, Sutanto has left behind his family and everything familiar to build a better future. The transition has not always been smooth.
"The biggest challenge was adapting to a completely different culture while being away from my family," described Sutanto.
Working in fast-paced kitchens has also meant learning different communication styles, managing diverse teams, and consistently performing under pressure.
"I overcame these challenges by staying open-minded, respecting every culture, and treating every obstacle as an opportunity to grow."
Moreover, his upbringing has formed the way he approached every opportunity that came his way.
"I didn't come from a privileged background so I knew that nothing would be handed to me. Every chance I was given was something I had to earn through hard work, dedication, and consistency."
That perspective has never left him.
"Gratitude has been one of the biggest driving forces in my career. It reminds me to keep learning, keep improving, and make the most of every opportunity that comes my way."
Today, Sutanto has bared that leadership goes far from what appears on the plate.
"The UAE has given me opportunities that accelerated both my professional and personal growth," exclaimed Sutanto.
Working with chefs from around the world has exposed him to different techniques, ingredients, and leadership styles, while managing various teams strengthened his communication and decision-making skills.
"As a leader, I learned that success is not only about creating exceptional dishes but also about inspiring people, mentoring young chefs, and building a positive kitchen culture."
According to Sutanto, success is about gratitude. The same lessons he has learned as a child, never waste what you've been given, value every opportunity, and work hard for the next one, still guide every decision he makes in the kitchen.
It's also why he is determined to open doors for young chefs, who remind him of his younger self, talented, hardworking, and simply waiting for someone to believe in them.
"I hope to be remembered not only for the food I create but also for the people I help develop throughout their careers," said Sutanto.
For the boy who grew up believing that every grain of rice mattered, success has never been just about reaching the top. It has been about making every opportunity count and helping others find a place at the table too.