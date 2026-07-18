'The sands of Dubai never fully leave you': How an Italian expat built a career, family, and community in the UAE

He found a home, raised a daughter, discovered a version of himself shaped by the UAE
Dubai: There are cities you visit. There are cities you work in. And then there are cities that quietly become part of who you are. For Antonio Ostuni, Dubai is all three.
Sixteen years after first arriving in the emirate as a young Italian hotelier eager to prove himself, there is still no one way to describe what the city means to him. Career milestones are easy to list. Promotions, awards, and leadership roles all came with time.
What is harder to explain is how a place thousands of kilometres from home came to feel like home itself. Perhaps that is why he keeps returning to the same thought.
"The sands of Dubai never fully leave you and I carry them with me not as a memory but as a foundation," Ostuni told Gulf News.
It is not just a line. It is how he relays a journey that has taken him from Dubai to Malaysia, to Cairo, and back to the UAE again, each return feeling less like another assignment and more like coming back to a place that had shaped the person he had become.
"Dubai has welcomed me back every time life has taken me elsewhere and each return has come with a richer story than the one before."
Long before Dubai became home, it has been a dream. Hailing from Italy, Ostuni has immersed himself in hospitality, inspired by the industry's ability to bring people together.
As he watched Dubai emerge as one of the world's leading tourism destinations, he has known that if he wanted to test himself against the very best, this was where he wanted to be.
"The UAE was never simply a destination on my career map. It was an aspiration embedded in my identity as a hotelier from the very start of my professional journey," shared Ostuni.
His opportunity came in 2010 when he has been selected for a corporate apprenticeship programme, securing one of just 15 places from more than 1,500 applicants.
Today, he serves as the hotel manager of Sofitel Dubai The Palm, navigating the pandemic years, adjusting to geopolitical situations, and leading over 700 associates towards excellence.
Like many expatriates, Ostuni has arrived knowing no one. There was no family waiting for him at the airport. No lifelong friends to meet after work. No familiar neighbourhood where everyone knew his name.
"There is no family network to fall back on, no established circle of friends, no familiar rituals to anchor the days. In the early years especially, the isolation can be real and disorienting," recalled Ostuni.
At work, the learning curve has been just as steep. Leading teams made up of colleagues from more than 50 nationalities has demanded something no textbook had prepared him for.
"It was not a question of competence but of recalibration, of unlearning assumptions I did not even know I had. I made a commitment to genuinely understand local culture, to invest in relationships across every level, and to treat every unfamiliar situation as a lesson rather than an obstacle."
Years later, he has seen those difficult first months differently.
"The emotional intelligence, the cultural sensitivity, and the ability to build trust across radically different backgrounds are not qualities acquired in a classroom. They are forged in the daily experience of a city like Dubai, where the world shows up at your door and asks you to serve it exceptionally."
Success came. Dubai has given him opportunities to lead prestigious hotels, work alongside talented professionals, and build an international career.
"Dubai consistently placed me in rooms where the stakes were high and the standards were higher," described Ostuni.
Recognition followed, but he has insisted that the awards were never what mattered most.
"The city rewards those who commit to genuine excellence rather than comfortable performance."
The moments that have truly changed his life happened away from hotel corridors.
"The most meaningful growth has been personal and it is inseparable from this city. Dubai is where my family took root."
His wife, Miriam, has built her own career as a teacher, dedicating years to educating young people in Dubai. Their daughter, Alice, has been born here.
"To raise a child in a city that embraces so many cultures, languages, and perspectives is itself a gift and one we do not take lightly."
Suddenly, Dubai was no longer simply where he worked. It has become where birthdays were celebrated, friendships were built, traditions were created, and a family found its place.
"The UAE did not simply advance my career, it clarified who I am and what I stand for. For that, no award or ranking will ever capture the full measure of my gratitude."
As his own career flourished, Ostuni has started asking himself a different question. What could he give back?
In 2015 and 2016, he has created the "Road to Awareness" culinary charity events, raising more than $60,000 for UNICEF projects across the Middle East Division and Al Jalila Foundation.
The initiative has earned him the Global UNICEF Hero of the Year Award in 2016.
"It was a defining moment, not because of the title, but because it confirmed something I had always believed, that this industry, at its best, has the power to move people in ways that go far beyond a memorable meal or a comfortable stay," exclaimed Ostuni.
His commitment to mentoring young hospitality professionals has grown from the same belief. Every year, he dedicates time to mentoring emerging leaders because, for him, success only becomes meaningful when it is shared.
"This industry gave me extraordinary opportunities early on and passing that forward is not optional."
If he could offer one piece of advice to someone arriving in the UAE today, it would not be about careers. It would be about openness.
"Resist the instinct to recreate the life you left behind. The real Dubai, the one that will genuinely transform you, reveals itself only to those who step into its full cultural richness with open hands," advised Ostuni.
He has urged newcomers to build real friendships, understand local culture, mentor others, and become part of the community rather than simply living along with it.
"What you give to this city, it returns, not always immediately, not always in the form you expect, but it returns."
Ask Antonio Ostuni where home is today, and the answer is no longer as simple as pointing to a place on a map.
It is where a young hotelier has discovered that leadership begins with listening. Where a teacher and a hotel manager built a family together. Where their daughter took her first breath. Where colleagues became lifelong friends. And where giving back became just as important as getting ahead.
Careers can be measured in promotions, but lives cannot. Some places create memories, while others leave a mark so deep that, even when you move on, a part of you never really leaves. For Ostuni, that is Dubai.
"The sands of Dubai never fully leave your shoulders. I carry mine with pride, wherever the journey leads next."