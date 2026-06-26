'People gave us belief': Dubai family thanks UAE community after new cancer treatment begins

UAE community’s support gave them renewed hope for the journey ahead
Dubai: Sometimes, the biggest difference between despair and hope is a community that refuses to look away. For Claire Francis, a Dubai teacher battling stage four cancer, that community has stretched from classrooms and rugby pitches across the UAE to specialist clinics in Germany.
This month, she has completed the first stage of treatment overseas, a milestone her family says was made possible by the thousands of people who voluntarily donated, shared their story, and simply reminded them they were not alone.
“Quite simply, none of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Claire's community and the wider community here in the UAE and beyond,” Francis’ husband David Gairn told Gulf News.
“Every donation, every event, every message of encouragement, and every person who shared our story has directly helped make these treatment options a reality.”
Francis’ first visit to Germany has lasted three days and two nights, but it marked the beginning of a longer journey.
During the visit, she has underwent a full day of consultations, detailed imaging, and her first procedure with a specialist team that will oversee the next phase of her treatment.
For the family, it has been an encouraging experience.
“We've come away feeling incredibly positive. It was reassuring to see how thorough and collaborative their approach is, taking the time to understand every aspect of Claire's case before planning the next steps,” shared Gairn.
The treatment in Germany is not a one-off visit. Francis will continue travelling there as part of an ongoing treatment programme while her family also awaits findings from a precision oncology team in Turkey.
At the same time, her medical team in the UAE has remained closely involved, ensuring every new piece of information helps the next stage of care.
“Bringing together expertise from Germany, Turkey, and Claire's ongoing medical team in the UAE gives us confidence that every decision is being made with as much information as possible and that we're exploring every avenue available.”
When Gulf News first shared Francis’ story, readers have learned how a stage four cancer diagnosis transformed life for the PE teacher, her husband, and their three children.
Since then, support has continued to grow for “Claire's Community,” a movement that united schools, sports clubs, colleagues, parents, students, and strangers across the UAE and beyond.
For Gairn, that support has meant far more than helping fund specialist treatment overseas.
“The generosity we've experienced has given Claire access to specialist care across multiple countries and the opportunity to pursue treatments that otherwise would have been out of reach. That is an extraordinary gift,” exclaimed Gairn.
“But beyond the financial support, people have given us something just as valuable: belief.”
He has highlighted that knowing so many people are standing beside the family helped carry them through some of their most difficult moments.
“We can never fully express how grateful we are. We hope everyone who has supported us knows they are genuinely part of Claire's journey.”
Although the family's latest trip has brought renewed optimism, they know there is still a long road ahead.
“We've learned over the past 18 months that this journey is very much a marathon rather than a sprint. We don't spend too much time looking too far ahead. Instead, we focus on the next appointment, the next treatment, the next piece of information, and keep moving forward one step at a time,” explained Gairn.
“We know there will be challenges along the way, but we also know we have an exceptional medical team and an incredible community behind us. That's what gives us confidence as we move into this next phase.”
After several months of hospital appointments, surgeries, and uncertainty, Gairn has noted that his understanding of hope has changed.
“For us, hope isn't pretending everything is easy or believing there won't be difficult days. Hope is choosing to keep moving forward, even when the path ahead feels uncertain. It's celebrating the small victories, trusting the people around you, and refusing to let the hardest moments define the journey,” said Gairn.
His message to others facing serious illness is to “keep facing towards the positive.”
“There will be days when you don't make progress and that's okay. Those days don't mean you've failed, they're simply part of the journey. Keep your head up, keep looking for the next step, and keep moving towards it whenever you can.”
One of the most important lessons they have realised over the past 18 months is that people are still capable of kindness.
“Accept the help, lean on those around you, and never underestimate what hope, determination, and a supportive community can achieve together.”
And as the family prepares for the next trip to Germany, they do so carrying something that cannot be prescribed by any doctor but has proved just as powerful, the belief of an entire community.