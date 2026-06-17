The power of community: How a Dubai teacher's cancer battle sparked a wave of kindness across the UAE

Colleagues, parents, players, strangers help her family face the future with hope
Dubai: Eighteen months ago, Claire Francis received the news that every family dreads. The head of physical education at Nord Anglia International School in Dubai had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.
In an instant, life became a blur of hospital appointments, major surgery, chemotherapy, radiation treatment, and difficult conversations about what lay ahead. For Francis, her husband David Gairn, and their three young children, the future suddenly looked very different.
Yet amid the uncertainty, something extraordinary has happened. What began as a handful of friends checking in to offer support has grown into a movement that has united teachers, parents, students, rugby players, and complete strangers across the UAE and beyond.
Today, as Francis prepares for the next phase of her treatment journey in Germany, it is not just medical expertise giving the family hope. It is the power of community.
Gairn still remembers the moment their lives turned upside down.
“When Claire was diagnosed with stage four cancer 18 months ago, our world changed in an instant. Like any family, we were overwhelmed by fear, uncertainty, and the reality of what lay ahead,” Gairn told Gulf News.
Since then, Claire has undergone major surgery, chemotherapy, radiation treatment, and countless medical consultations. The family has sought advice from specialists in the UAE, the UK, Germany, and Turkey, determined to explore every possible option.
But through it all, Gairn noted that it is Francis’ attitude that has carried them forward.
“What has amazed me throughout this journey is Claire herself. Her courage, resilience, and determination have been extraordinary. Despite everything she has faced, she continues to be an incredible mother to our three children, a devoted wife, and a teacher who still inspires young people every day.”
Living with a stage four cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. For the family, learning how to navigate the emotional highs and lows has been just as important as the medical treatment itself.
According to Gairn, they have found comfort in changing their perspective.
“One thing that has helped us is the way we approach the journey. We often compare it to being out on a long run. If you spend all your time looking at the finish line, it can feel overwhelming,” described Gairn.
Instead, the family has focused on what comes next.
“We focus on the next checkpoint, the next appointment, the next scan, the next treatment, and simply aim to reach that goal. Then we move on to the next one.”
The approach has helped them stay grounded while celebrating small victories along the way.
“We have learned to appreciate every good day, celebrate every small victory, and never lose sight of hope.”
As the family adapted to a new reality, support has started arriving from all directions. Colleagues offered help. Friends organised events. Parents shared messages of encouragement. Voluntary donations began coming in. Then the support spread further.
Soon, people who have never met Francis or Gairn were contributing and sharing the family's story.
“It is impossible to put into words what the support has meant to us. What started as friends checking in and offering help has grown into something truly incredible,” exclaimed Gairn.
The response has been particularly meaningful for Francis, who has spent years teaching and mentoring young people in Dubai.
“For Claire, it has been a constant reminder of how many lives she has touched throughout her years as a teacher and colleague.”
For the couple's children, including their youngest, who is just two years old, the experience has left a powerful lesson.
“They have seen first-hand what can happen when people come together around a family in need.”
The support network has stretched beyond the school gates. Gairn, a former UAE international rugby player and long-serving member of the Dubai Exiles, is a familiar and respected figure within the country's rugby community.
As news of Francis’ battle spread, players, coaches, and supporters across the Emirates have rallied around the family.
This week, their school has hosted a major sports fundraising event that drew hundreds of participants. Families, students, and staff have taken part in football tournaments and fitness challenges to raise funds for Francis’ treatment.
The family's fundraising campaign has already raised more than £61,450, or over Dh261,000, surpassing initial expectations. However, as treatment plans have evolved, the target has increased from £60,000 to £90,000 to help cover the cost of specialist care abroad.
For Gairn, the fundraising is only part of the story.
“Claire's Community has become something much bigger than we ever imagined. What began here in the UAE has spread overseas, reaching people far and wide,” shared Gairn.
He added, “It has transformed into something built around hope, friendship, connection, and positivity. We will never be able to fully express our gratitude for what people have done for our family.”
Now, after months of consultations and research, the family has been preparing for what they hope will be a significant next step.
Francis has recently underwent a biopsy of tumours in her liver to create an updated genetic profile of her cancer. The results will be shared with precision oncology specialists overseas, alongside her medical teams in the UAE and Germany.
The goal is to identify the most effective and personalised treatment pathway available. These latest developments have given the family renewed optimism.
“We are approaching the next phase with cautious optimism and determination. We feel incredibly fortunate to have access to expert advice and to be moving forward with a treatment plan that gives us genuine hope,” explained Gairn.
He is realistic about the challenges that persist, but the family's focus has remained simple.
“Of course, there are challenges ahead, and we know there are no guarantees. Our focus remains on giving Claire every opportunity possible while ensuring we continue to make memories together as a family. We hope for more time, more laughter, more family moments, more school runs, more holidays, more celebrations, and more ordinary days that perhaps we once took for granted.”
Throughout the ordeal, Gairn highlighted that the experience has changed his understanding of resilience.
It is not about being fearless. It is not about being strong every single day. Instead, it is about continuing to move forward, even when the road feels impossible.
"To anyone facing their own challenges, whatever they may be, our message is simple: keep going. Some days you will move forward, some days you may feel like you're standing still, and some days it may feel as though you're being pushed backwards. But keep facing towards the positivity. Don't let the hard days win,” advised Gairn.
As Francis continues her fight, there is one message Gairn wants the community to hear.
“Thank you to every single person who has supported us, whether through a donation, a message, a prayer, attending an event, or simply sharing our story. You have given our family far more than financial support. You have given us strength. You have given us belief.”
And perhaps, most importantly, they have given their children something they will never forget.
“You have given our children memories of seeing complete strangers come together to help their mum. That is something we will carry with us forever, and we will never stop being grateful for it.”