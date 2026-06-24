Four reasons to be positive about the future of medicine

New treatments are extending lives and changing what once seemed impossible
Medical research conferences are not known for wild emotion. They are usually sober, technical gatherings where experts discuss trial design, survival curves, biomarkers, and statistical significance. So when a room full of oncologists and researchers rises to its feet in a standing ovation, the rest of us should pay attention.
That is what happened at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago after researchers presented results for daraxonrasib, an experimental pancreatic cancer drug. Pancreatic cancer is among the most feared and difficult cancers to treat. But in a major trial, the drug nearly doubled median survival for patients with previously treated advanced pancreatic cancer, from six months with chemotherapy to 13 months. The reaction in the room was not just professional interest. It was that kind of visible excitement that comes when years of frustration finally meet a real sign of progress.
In a world full of difficult headlines, that moment matters. It reminds us that human progress has not stopped. It is still happening in laboratories, hospitals, and clinical trials, often quietly, until suddenly a discovery is strong enough to make even the most cautious experts stand and applaud.
Here are four reasons to be positive about the future.
First, some of the hardest diseases are beginning to crack. Pancreatic cancer has long been a symbol of how limited medicine can still be. Progress has been painfully slow. That is why the daraxonrasib data are so important. A few extra months may sound modest to someone reading a headline, but for patients and families, it can mean weddings attended, children held, memories made, and more time with dignity. It also signals something bigger: researchers are learning how to attack cancers that once seemed almost untouchable.
Second, cancer treatment is becoming smarter, not just stronger. Another recent study showed that a new cancer pill, called GRWD5769, may help the immune system recognise tumours that had learned to hide from it. In early testing across several difficult cancer types, including lung, bowel, bladder, liver, and cervical cancers, some patients saw their tumors shrink significantly. Instead of only poisoning cancer cells, medicine is increasingly learning how to unmask them and let the body fight back.
Third, chronic diseases may not always require lifelong treatment. Hepatitis B affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide and has traditionally required long-term therapy. But recent late-stage results for bepirovirsen, an experimental treatment, showed that about one in five patients reached what researchers call a “functional cure,” meaning the virus was controlled after treatment stopped. That does not mean the problem is solved for everyone, but it does suggest a future in which diseases now managed for life may one day be pushed into long-term remission.
Fourth, rare and neglected diseases are finally getting attention. In recent weeks, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for chronic hepatitis delta, a serious viral liver infection with few previous options. It also listed new approvals for treatments for hypertension and a very rare blood cancer. These are not always the stories that dominate front pages, but for the patients affected, they are life-changing.
None of this means every breakthrough will work for every patient. Science is not magic. Early trials can disappoint, promising drugs can fail, and access to the newest therapies remains uneven around the world. But the direction of travel is unmistakable. Medicine is becoming more precise.
That is why these breakthroughs deserve more than cautious footnotes. They deserve excitement. Not hype, not false certainty, but genuine excitement about what human intelligence and persistence can achieve.
Every new therapy and cure represents years of work by scientists, doctors, nurses, patients, and families who agreed to be part of something uncertain because the future might be better than the present.
When researchers at a dry medical conference rise to their feet, they are not applauding a press release. They are applauding the possibility. They are applauding more time for patients who were running out of it. They applaud the idea that even the most frightening diagnoses need not remain frightening forever.
And the good news will keep coming!
Frederik Cyrus Roeder is a health economist and writer based in Dubai