Four reasons to be positive about the future of medicine

First, some of the hardest diseases are beginning to crack. Pancreatic cancer has long been a symbol of how limited medicine can still be. Progress has been painfully slow. That is why the daraxonrasib data are so important. A few extra months may sound modest to someone reading a headline, but for patients and families, it can mean weddings attended, children held, memories made, and more time with dignity. It also signals something bigger: researchers are learning how to attack cancers that once seemed almost untouchable.