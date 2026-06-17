Abu Dhabi makes history: World's first patient receives breakthrough breast cancer drug in clinical care

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said: The future of healthcare is not defined by treating disease, but by how early we can identify change and intervene before a patient’s condition progresses. Enabling the first global administration of Camizestrant in a clinical setting reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision of building one of the world’s most intelligent and advanced healthcare systems, founded on prevention, early detection, and timely intervention. By accelerating responsible access to advanced therapies with tangible impact at the right time, Abu is enabling precision medicine and more personalised care, improving patient outcomes and reinforcing its position as a leading global destination for healthcare”.